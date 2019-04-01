Phone Number Gets Mistaken For BTS's JIMIN's Number And This Is What Happens

Recently on various online communities, screenshots of a person's message inbox have gone viral.

What do you guys make of this?

This person's phone number has been mistaken by BTS fans for Jimin's phone number. Those who came across the false information have been sending texts to this number, genuinely thinking that the owner of the number is their favorite K-pop idol member.

In the photos, it is seen that all these many texts have been sent to this person in just one day. The messages say things such as "Please reply" "I might die if you don't respond" "I can't live without you oppa" and more.

Majority of other fans deem it as invasion of privacy and acts like this should never be encouraged whether the actual owner of the number is the idol member or not.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

