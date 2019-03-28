BTS Reacts To Their Cringeworthy Videos From Years Ago

Jimin: Ahh!! ugh!! It's so hard to watch this..why am I wearing a tearful face? It's so hard for me to see myself in the video. I look so awesome so I can't watch this..I look so good that I wish my turn doesn't come around.

It's so funny I laughed too hard

J-Hope: We were so young!

Suga: Isn't it 4 years ago?

Jung Kook: Jimin is about to say "A-yo" A-yo~!

Jin: A-yo

*everyone bursts out laughing*

Jung Kook: Who am I?! *impersonates Jimin*

J-Hope: This will go down in history.

Jimin: Why do I look so mad? I should be excited but why do I look so angry and sad?

Suga: Jimin's face alone makes me laugh.

Jin: RM's "vanilla ice cream" is so funny too.

Suga: Now I get it why things didn't work out for us at first.

RM: That's pretty convincing. We shouldn't be frustrated about that.

