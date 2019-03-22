1 읽는 중

Reason Why BTS JIN Called BIGHIT "Smart"

Photo from V Live

BTS's Jin expressed his opinion on BigHit's artist management strategy.

A success comes from a great support

Recently, Jin held a live broadcasting on V Live. He talked about a number of different stuff for roughly 40 minutes. Among them, Jin's response to one of the questions he received caught the viewers' ears.

Photo from V Live

When asked about BTS's new album, he kind of hesitated to answer to all of what fans were curious about since he didn't want any spoilers and he also didn't get permission from the management to reveal anything album-related. Instead, he said that the choreo and the songs are all good but he doesn't know how the music video is since it hasn't come out yet. He also added that there's something special.

Photo from V Live

Jin delivered a positive remark as to the way BigHit takes care of its artists. He said, "The company allots one third of the schedules to profitable things and another one third to music related things such as practicing, album photoshoot and music videos. And the rest is dedicated to other things such as our vacation and creating contents for ARMY. I think that's why the quality of our album is good. The management has a good strategy. They are smart".

Photo from V Live

A lot of fans showed agreement to Jin's positive remark on the company's ability to manage schedules. Some fans said, "How they invest their time into making contents for fans is so pleasing because they could've done other things that they can make lots of money from instead".

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

