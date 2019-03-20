1 읽는 중

BTS's JIN Gets Grief-Stricken On V LIVE While Talking About His Pet

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter and V Live

On the 19th, BTS Jin had a time to communicate with his fans on V Live.

This is so saddening...

During the 40-minute-long live, there was one part where what Jin talked about made fans sad. It was that he told the viewers what happened to Odeng.

Many fans might already know what Odeng is. Odeng is Jin's sugar glider pet who recently died from an accident.

Photo from BTS Twitter

He said, "Odeng stumbled and fell from a tall cage" "The doctor said he could have landed well if the cage were a bit taller", he explained.

Photo from V Live

He added, "He said Odeng was unlucky". Then Jin seemed that he was unable to continue talking because of sorrow.

Photo from V Live

The grief-stricken boy soon was welled up with tears in his eyes, leaving his fans who were watching the live heart-broken.

Fans cheered him up by commenting, "I can't imagine how sad he must be " "I can relate to that.." "Cheer up oppa" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

