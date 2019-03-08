TXT Meets BTS & JUNGKOOK Becomes.. A Hyung??

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community, Twitter

Photo from Online Community, Twitter

The internet is blowing up over the meeting of BigHit's world-famous group BTS and the new rookie group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

BTS members have all grown up, especially our golden maknae!!

TXT uploaded a post on their members' Twitter account in the early morning hours on March 7th with a picture of them with all the BTS members. Along with the picture, they said, "A sincere thank you to our sunbaes for taking time in their busy schedules to give us a lot of encouragement and advice. We will work hard to make sure we do not let you down as your hoobaes! We love you, sunbaes!"

But more than simply the fact that the two "family" groups made their first publicized meeting, fans are pointing to the fact that the "golden maknae" Jungkook is now... a hyung! BTS retweeted TXT's tweet, saying "Jungkook is a hyung! Stay healthy and "fighting" on your activities!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Both among the BTS members and even in his own family, Jungkook has always been the youngest. Now, with the introduction of TXT, Jungkook has officially become a hyung.

The issue hasbeen trending all over Twitter in English, Korean, and even Japanese- Jungkookie Hyung is the topic of conversation.

ARMY has since been reminiscing over the past seven years of BTS activities, especially looking over the younger years of Jungkook and wondering how time could have passed by so quickly, and commenting that he has grown up so well and will be a great hyung to his new dongsaengs.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

One fan even went to the lengths of making this comical series of subtitled pictures. Have a look for yourself!

Jungkook is a hyung!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

...Hyung?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

J... Jungkookie hyung??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jung.. Jungkookie HYUNG....!?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JungkookieHYUNG!?!?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

C'mon, what the big deal?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Our wittle Jungkookie.. all grown up and now a hyung... hup...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I get older and I become a hyung, so what? I'm more like an adult now aren't I?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Let's not say anything.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Guysss why are you being like this, you know it makes me....

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That's right, even though Jungkook is a hyung now, he'll always be ARMY's little maknae.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We will be cheering for both groups and cannot wait to see what they both have in store!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

