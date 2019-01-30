1 읽는 중

사회

What is TAEHYUNGs Special Hidden Talent??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Twitter users may have seen the hashtag #ArtWithTaehyung floating around twitter and other social media lately. But what is the meaning behind this, and how did it become a trend? What did our Taetae do?

He even inspired ARMY to do the same!!

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

During the wee hours early on January 29th, Taehyung posted some pictures onto the official BTS fan cafe. The photos were of paintings that Taehyung drew himself. The paintings were very much abstract, even taking on a sort of Picasso vibe. There are two paintings featured in his photos, and V also makes an appearance together with them in a few of the shots. In one, Tae's fingertips are all a different color, showing how made the specs of color throughout one of his works.

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

Photo from Fan Cafe

J-Hope also mentioned Taehyung's artistic talent in a recently uploaded VLIVE video, saying that these days, Taehyung has been working a lot on his artwork and complimenting him on his artistic sense. He really has an artistic eye!

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Fans have admired his works, calling them masterpieces. Tae's posts have inspired many ARMYs to get out their art supplies and create something new themselves, or share a piece they already made. This BTS-inspired art movement has been fittingly tagged, #ArtWithTaehyung.

What do you Voomies think of Taehyung's artwork? Have you been inspired to creat your own piece of art? Let us know in the comments, and feel free to post your own art with the hashtag #ArtWithTaehyung!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

