BLACKPINK's JENNIE And EXO's Kai Have Allegedly Broken Up

photo from online community

photo from online community

It has been made public that Jennie and Kai have reportedly broken up, deciding to remain a sunbae and a hoobae as they used to be. It has been a month since their intimate relationship was exposed by Dispatch.

This is unexpected and saddening..

A Kai's associate tipped, "Kai and Jennie have made a decision to go their separate ways because they think they still have a lot to do in the future" "It seems that they have made the decision for their team members as well as their fans", the person added.

Even though the two idols chose to move on from the loving relationship, they will still support each other while they do their best in their respective position as K-pop artists.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

