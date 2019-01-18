BTS YouTube Channel Is Hacked?!

It has been found that BTS's YouTube channel, bangtantv has been hacked.

What is going on?!

The name of the channel has been deleted while the introduction of the channel has been changed to an introduction of a Japanese online game, IDOLiSH7.

Fortunately, BigHit's official channel is okay.

BigHit has not made an official announcement in regards to this issue yet.

Some fans are presuming that this hacking has been done for a promotional purpose by the company who produced the Japanese game.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com