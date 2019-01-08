Bangtan Boys Become Bangtan Cheerleading Squad? BTS Members' Nonstop Cheer Off Stage

BTS rocked the stage, again, for the Golden Disk Awards, which were held last weekend on the fifth and the sixth of January. However, BTS not only lit up the ceremony on the stage, but also off the stage as well, where they enthusiastically cheered for other groups during their performance.

You can feel their energy - even when off the stage!

With cheer sticks in hand members move along with the music of the performance. BTS V stands out among them as he attempts a solo dance, causing fans to exclaim "someone gives him a solo stage!". Soon the members go all out, dancing vehemently according to the beat, while at a slow song they suddenly change the atmosphere and begin to slowly wave their arms with the rhythm.

No one would be surprised to hear these phenomenal global superstars were celebrities by day and cheerleaders by night. Though professionals on stage, below it, BTS members are well known for their dorky and silly behavior, characteristic many fans deem "cute" and "innocent."

"They are always so full of energy. They always know how to have a good laugh and how to have fun, no matter the circumstances. That's what I love about this group," one netizen commented. "Such dorks, how can they still be so innocent?" another fondly claimed.

Though people pay to come see them perform, fans admit that it is these extra moments that truly stick with them. More than just their professionalism, it is the BTS member's authentic and genuine portrayal of who they are as people that truly make up their unique charm.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

