JUNGKOOK Takes 2nd Place on 'The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018' List

Jungkook seems to be attaining more and more recognition from the world with his look.

Every BTS member was ranked within top 100!!

Subsequent to Jungkook being selected as the sexiest man in Korea a while ago, it has been announced that Jungkook has been placed 2nd on the list of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018, published by TC Candler, an American professional film critic website.

People find the result remarkable even more with how noticeable the progress Jungkook has made by jumping up 11 spots on the corresponding ranking last year.

What's more amazing is that all of the BTS members made the list. V took 5th, Jimin 25th, Jin 47th, Suga 67th, RM 79th, and J-Hope 88th.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa from Game of Thrones took the top spot on the list.

