BLACKPINK Commecial Is Banned In Indonesia? Why?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been known that BLACKPINK commercial was banned in Indonesia for being too suggestive.

What do you guys make of this?

On the 13th, Indonesia's broadcasting watchdog gave the order to 11 local broadcasting companies to ban the advertisement that BLACKPINK is on.
The reason is that the way the members are dressed is too indecent.

This has first drawn attention when an Indonesian viewer made an online petition to stop the showing of the commercial because of its indecency.
This petition has been signed by more than 110 thousand people so far.

The commercial in question is of Shopee, an East Asian mobile shopping platform.
The ad features members dancing and singing to their latest hit, DDU DU DDU DU with a bit of a change to the lyrics, and holding smartphones with the app installed.

What caused the controversy is the fact that Indonesia is the world's biggest Muslim majority country with 87% of the citizens being Muslims.
This issue arose because of the conservative culture of the country that isn't acceptive of anything suggestive.

Shopee called the commission's remark, 'valuable input' but also said that it was approved by another government prior to its airing.

Obviously enough, Indonesian fans are not pleased with the news.
They said, "It is unfair" "I see nothing wrong with the ad" "This is too much of a restriction" "It's not vulgar at all" and more.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

