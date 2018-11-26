RM Shows Priceless Reaction To His Fans' Confession Of Love

Earlier this month, BTS's fan signing event hosted by Puma, a global sportswear brand that BTS is a model of, took place.

At the event, a footage of RM that fans found adorable was caught on camera.

This is why fans adore him so much

While RM was signing his autograph, fans suddenly exclaimed: "Namjoon, I love you". Right after the shout of fans' unexpected confession, RM seemed to be a bit surprised for a second.

But then, he said "Me too" with finger hearts, followed by a bigger heart over his head. In response to RM's reaction, fans screamed out of joy.

Then as how RM usually does, he lowered his head to the table and covered his face with his arm, expressing embarrassment.

Fans commented, "He is so cute especially when he gets embarrassed", "His reaction is priceless" and more.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

