BTS Topped the Reader's Poll for TIME's Person of the Year

TIMES announced the results for the Reader's Poll where TIMES readers vote on who they want to see as the 2018 Person of the Year.

Final decision to be made in December

K-Pop Phenomenon and boy band BTS came out of the top of the TIMES Reader's Poll. Outrunning the 'Thai Cave Divers,' 'Planet Earth,' 'Undocumented Children,' and 'Ariana Grande' by large margins BTS had a percentage of 16%.

The TIMES Person of the Year is set apart for the person or group of people who have had the greatest influence on the world in the events that occurred for the past 12 months. While ultimately, the TIME's editors decide who is named Person of the Year, the poll serves the purpose of reflecting the thoughts of the readers and thus provides valuable insight for the editors.

Though unsure to the extent, the Reader's Polls is said to affect the final decision, and even if it doesn't, the poll is a way to allow readers to state their own opinion.

Starting their world tour last year, BTS has slowly gained an international reputation. Not only did they make an entry into the Billboard Hot 100, an amazing feat in itself, but they set a record as the first K-Pop single to rank first place. BTS also won Billboard's Top Social Artist Award, twice, and even had the opportunity to speak at the UN convention, representing the youth of the generation.

BTS has definitely proved they deserve the 2018 Person of the Year, and many fans and non-fans alike believe they might have the chance. However, the final results are scheduled to be made and announced in December, and until then, the world can do nothing but wait with their fingers crossed.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

