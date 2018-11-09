BTS and TWICE Banned from Performing in Japan's Most Prestigious TV Show?

A Japanese journalist reported that there is a high possibility Japanese broadcast companies plan to exclude K-Pop and other Korea-related media from their contents.

Japan's continued antagonism with Korea affects K-Pop Stars

The media first reported that Korea's supreme court justified the forced labor victims' lawsuit for compensation against Japan's war criminal corporations. Along with these results, the media explained that this verdict's influence might cause NHK, a Japanese broadcasting channel, to eliminate the possibility of K-pop groups such as TWICE or BTS to perform in their annual music performance, the Kouhaku Uta Gassen.

There had been much opposition from Japan about this court case, which the Korean government has also retaliated and struggled against. Though leaders of both countries are expected to attend the ASEAN summit and the APEC summit happening this month, it has been announced that Korea-Japan summits will not be held. As a result, it seems likely that these are indications of a worsening Korea-Japan relation.

For further elaboration, a close source of NHK is to have reported: "If the verdict had only been announced the beginning of this year, but since the time periods are so close the controversy is more heated. It will become more and more difficult for Hanryu artists to perform on the Japanese stage."

(Translation: Happy New Year! Our first appearance on the 68th Kouhaku Uta Gassen, it was 2017 that we definitely won't forget. Let's increase the pages of ONCE & TWICE's memories in 2018 too.)

Recently the Japanese industry for K-pop had been expanding at great speed. Groups such as TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK, and many more Hanryu artists have been active in Japan, and only last year TWICE had performed at NHK's annual Kouhaku, a platform reserved for only the most skilled and high-profile artists.

However, due to recent tensions, and also recent events concerning a T-Shirt worn by BTS member Jimin, there has been an outpour of criticism, especially after the rumor that it is possible that BTS might perform at Kouhaku. Thus the media suggested that it is decided a Korean artist is to perform, there will be even stronger opposition.

