TZUYU Flaunting Hollywood-Actress Level Beauty At MGA

At 2018 MGA, Twice made their appearance at the red carpet.

All the 9 members displayed their distinct style.

Her beautifulness speaks for itself

Tzuyu stood right in the middle of the group in a white dress, catching people's eyes.

Despite the young age, she pulled off a mature and sophisticated look.

Many people have commented that they almost mistook it for a film festival due to her elegant style.

On this day at the event, Twice performed their new song, Yes or Yes for the first time.

They are currently receiving a positive response from listeners and are on a roll with their new catchy hit.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

