TZUYU Flaunting Hollywood-Actress Level Beauty At MGA

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

At 2018 MGA, Twice made their appearance at the red carpet.
All the 9 members displayed their distinct style.

Her beautifulness speaks for itself

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Tzuyu stood right in the middle of the group in a white dress, catching people's eyes.

Despite the young age, she pulled off a mature and sophisticated look.

Many people have commented that they almost mistook it for a film festival due to her elegant style.

On this day at the event, Twice performed their new song, Yes or Yes for the first time.

They are currently receiving a positive response from listeners and are on a roll with their new catchy hit.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

