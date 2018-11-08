TZUYU Flaunting Hollywood-Actress Level Beauty At MGA

At 2018 MGA, Twice made their appearance at the red carpet.
All the 9 members displayed their distinct style.
Her beautifulness speaks for itself
Tzuyu stood right in the middle of the group in a white dress, catching people's eyes.
Despite the young age, she pulled off a mature and sophisticated look.
Many people have commented that they almost mistook it for a film festival due to her elegant style.
On this day at the event, Twice performed their new song, Yes or Yes for the first time.
They are currently receiving a positive response from listeners and are on a roll with their new catchy hit.
By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com