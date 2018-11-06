1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jimin Is Taken? American Actress Fan's Couple Costume

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter Screenshot

American actress Aubrey Miller uploaded a video of herself "stealing away" Jimin's life-sized figure during a KCON convention this August.

BTS Fan's choice of epic costume...Why didn't I think of that??

The video went viral on Twitter, leaving a streak of hilarious comments from fans who also attempted the same thing and other fans who expressed extreme envy. Miller's tweet "Don't mind me," with the hashtag #Taken continued to be re-used by other ARMY members while others left comments such as "I need that too," or "Please take care of our Jimin," as well as photos of reporting to the police.

This past Halloween, however, Aubrey Miller's "Jimin" made a second entrance on her twitter page, this time with a matching Halloween costume. In the tweet Miller posts for Halloween, tagging ARMY and Jimin along with the suspicious tag of "CouplesCostume."

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter

The uploaded video starts with a shot of what looks like Miller's backyard. However, soon comes rolling in the selfsame figure of Jimin she had taken from the KCON convention three months ago. His appearance has changed, however, and it is only when both Jimin and Aubrey Miller come rolling into full view that viewers realize she is wearing a matching suit and hat.

The tweet went viral for both fans and non-fans alike. Fans sent their approval while non-fans got a good laugh while at the same time being amazed once more at ARMY and their devotion to BTS. Because let's face it, this has got to be the cutest Halloween costume ever.

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter

Photo from Aubrey Miller&#39;s Twitter

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT