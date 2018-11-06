Jimin Is Taken? American Actress Fan's Couple Costume

American actress Aubrey Miller uploaded a video of herself "stealing away" Jimin's life-sized figure during a KCON convention this August.

BTS Fan's choice of epic costume...Why didn't I think of that??

The video went viral on Twitter, leaving a streak of hilarious comments from fans who also attempted the same thing and other fans who expressed extreme envy. Miller's tweet "Don't mind me," with the hashtag #Taken continued to be re-used by other ARMY members while others left comments such as "I need that too," or "Please take care of our Jimin," as well as photos of reporting to the police.

This past Halloween, however, Aubrey Miller's "Jimin" made a second entrance on her twitter page, this time with a matching Halloween costume. In the tweet Miller posts for Halloween, tagging ARMY and Jimin along with the suspicious tag of "CouplesCostume."

The uploaded video starts with a shot of what looks like Miller's backyard. However, soon comes rolling in the selfsame figure of Jimin she had taken from the KCON convention three months ago. His appearance has changed, however, and it is only when both Jimin and Aubrey Miller come rolling into full view that viewers realize she is wearing a matching suit and hat.

The tweet went viral for both fans and non-fans alike. Fans sent their approval while non-fans got a good laugh while at the same time being amazed once more at ARMY and their devotion to BTS. Because let's face it, this has got to be the cutest Halloween costume ever.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

