Who Is This Idol Group That Made the Top 10 Trends of 2019

BTS is said to have been included in the list of Top 10 Korea Trends of 2019.

From Just an Idol to a Worldwide Trend: Stars that Surpassed the Entertainment Industry to Become Role Models for the World

The Center for Analysis of Consumer Trends in Seoul National University's Life Sciences Institute reported last month that along with "Home Meal Replacement (HMR)" products, "Real-Life Variety Shows," and "Battle Royal Games," "BTS" was listed as one of the top trending "products."

Trend Korea 2019, published only last month, introduced BTS as the "notable figures that lighted this 2018 year," and elaborated how under the slogan "Speak Yourself," they spoke at the UN Headquarters as a representative of the youth of our age, becoming a voice for the voiceless.

Researchers who analyzed the success of BTS concluded that the high degrees of mastery and completion in all areas of their music might be the most critical factor. "They entered the music industry doing the same music just like any other idol groups," the researchers commented. "Though they started at the same spot, BTS didn't stop. Every single one of the BTS members focused on being able to write and compose their own songs in order to express what they wanted to say to the world."

"They have been able to break the common stereotype of a classic Korean Idol and develop themselves into true artists in every sense of the word. It is the message that they send to the world that might be the secret to their success."

Below such an introduction, the book further expounded on the success BTS brought with their collaborations with CocaCola and LG Electronics. They also gave a special mention of ARMY, BTS's greatest support group, which they have claimed to be one of the most successful examples of horizontal communication between celebrities and fans. The excerpt also included a short story of ARMY's creation and its influence.

In the final remarks, experts commented that BTS's sphere of influence no longer included just the Entertainment industry. Instead, BTS was appraised not only for being a cultural icon, but also for being the exemplary model of image-making and brand-building for major corporations. BTS's amazing journey to reach for the top has now become the source of research and analysis, not only for entertainers but also for major companies and institutions all over the world who aspire after BTS.

