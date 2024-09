Hwang Min-hyun, of NU'EST.

Prepare your hearts, ladies...

Here he is, waving to fans as he walks past.

Then he sees that a certain fan has his name on their poster! Hooray!

Giving a warm greeting, suddenly...

The fan turns flips over their poster to the other side, and...

It's his abs!

Min-hyun gets all shy and embarrassed.

He's so cute when he's acting shy!

Maybe not what you'd expect from someone with abs like that!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com