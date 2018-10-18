1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Shocking Scenes From BTS' Berlin Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports and Online Community

Photo from Ilgan Sports and Online Community

Following the craze in the Netherlands, Berlin had an uproar of its own. Starting from two days before the concert, fans had been camping out in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in anticipation of the events to follow, despite the stadium stating that camping was not allowed.

Seems like a crazy few days, but BTS pulled through!!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Additionally, a portion of the ARMYs had supposedly figured out the hotel that the BTS members were staying at, and a large mass of fans gathered around the hotel, screaming, chanting, and causing a disturbance.

As the events unfolded all over social media, most of the ARMYs criticized the behaviors of the particular group of ARMYs. "Why are you acting like that in front of their hotel? Just cheer for them at the concert and leave them alone when they're resting," "No matter if it's a celebrity or a person you love, that kind of behavior is not acceptable towards anyone. If you really care about BTS, don't do such sasaeng (stalking) behaviors," and the like was the response from most ARMYs.

Regarding this, other German ARMY members apologized for the others' inappropriate behavior, hashtagging it with #GermanARMYisSorry. Later, it was even found out that the hotel that the ARMYs had gathered at was not actually the hotel BTS was staying at.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Regardless of the pre-event commotion, BTS carried on and had a great performance, as expected!

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The German ARMYs held posters and placards displaying their feelings in Hangeul with sayings like, "The BTS flower has bloomed within the ARMY hearts" and "BTS is like a blue oasis in the desert," giving them a warm welcome.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT