The Most Beautiful Man in the World, V's Boyfriend-Worthy Shots from London

Following from last year, V has seized the title of "most beautiful man in the world" once again.

Wouldn't you like to be in London now!

With his perfect face and impeccable atmosphere, he took his perfect boyfriend-level pictures to make his ARMY fans swoon.

V uploaded his pictures onto the official BTS twitter on October 12.

Shining even brighter than London's nightscape in the picture is V's handsome face.

Posing in front of the river Thames, V's pictures are reminiscent of a professional photo shoot.

And whether it's because he thought an expressionless picture would be awkward, he even took a few silly snaps with that childlike expression that reminds us of those so-called "boyfriend pictures" that guys send to their girlfriends.

Of course, the fans had a lot to say once they saw these pictures of V's perfectly photogenic appearance and beautiful background.

Meanwhile, V, along with the other members of BTS, are going around on their global tour "LOVE YOURSELF" that will be held 41 times in a total of 20 cities, that started in Seoul last August at the Olympic Stadium in Songpa-gu.

Following their North American tour, BTS finished their performance at London's O2 Arena and will be following up with more great performances in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and Japan.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

