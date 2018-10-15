WANNA ONE's Kim Jaehwan Who Came Up On the Stage Wearing An Eye Patch and Made Fans Worry

WANNA ONE's Kim Jaehwan broke fans' hearts by standing on the stage with one eye covered with an eye patch.

Hope you get better soon Jaehwan!!

On October 14, 'BBQ-SBS Super Concert' was held at the Suwon World Cup Stadium and all K-pop stars participated.

Among the hot K-pop stars, the most popular group WANNA ONE stood up on the stage and heated up the mood of the autumn night.

When the long-awaited WANNA ONE appeared on the stage, fans shouted out loud, but the shouts soon switched to cries.

It was because Kim Jaehwan, the main vocal of WANNA ONE, came up on the stage with his right eye covered with an eye patch.

Fans were worried about Kim Jaehwan's appearance on the stage with his eye covered with an eye patch.

Especially, fans more worried Kim Jaehwan because wearing makeup can make sty even worse.

Despite his fans' concerns, Kim Jaehwan performed perfect performance as a 'pro singer' and received a big applause.

Fans cheered, "Even in this situation, his one eye is so pretty".

The Netizens who saw Kim Jaehwan's performance showed various responses, including "I hope he doesn't get hurt anymore", "It breaks my heart".

WANNA ONE is about the come back in November.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

