"Next Generation Leaders" BTS on the Cover of US TIME Magazine

Photo from TIME

Let's check BTS' interview with TIME magazine!

BTS appeared on the cover of US TIME magazine.

On October 10, TIME magazine released global edition of photo shot which BTS appeared as a cover of the magazine.

Photo from TIME

In the photo, BTS members are wearing suits and looking down at the camera, along with the words "NEXT GENERATION LEADERS"

According to TIME magazine on the homepage, "These guys are actively promoting in the all over the world as a stage", "The biggest boy band in the world" and "They spent their last vacation having a short barbecue party for three days last February ".

Photo from TIME

In the video interview, members said, "We completely understand the value of a team".

BTS who successfully completed a month of US tour started Europe tour on last October 9 and 10 both days in O2 Arena in London, UK.

On October 13, BTS will continue the LOVE YOURSELF tour at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

