BTS' Story Comes Out as Movie...Will Be Released in November

The story of BTS, who stood up as a global group, will be come out as a movie soon.

OMG! I'll be sure to see the BTS movie!!

The movie titled Burn The Stage: the Move is a documentary which contains BTS' growing period and will be solely released November 15 at a multiplex theater in CGV.

Also, it is currently pushing for the release in other countries over the domestic such as the US and Australia.

For the BTS fans, the movie Burn the Stage may be familiar because it was actually released earlier this year via YouTube's paid membership service, YouTube Red.

However, this time, since BTS has become world famous and creating global syndrome, that story came out as a movie.

The movie is about an hour and 25 minutes long and has been re-edited and added some more stories which had not been included on Youtube Red.

The movie contains the behind story of the 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour, which was held in 19 cities around the world during 2017.

It is expected that the BTS will show their true values once again through their growing process that they had been worrying and endeavoring, not their spectacular appearances on the stage.

Especially, the entire rehearsal process such as conflicting opinions of the members or the moment members struggling behind the stage will be contained.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

