WATCH: What Did BTS' JIMIN Do When He Noticed a Fan Who Passed Out During Concert?

Videos of BTS' Jimin, worrying about a female fan who collapsed in the standing area during the group's concert in Chicago, has gone viral all over the Internet.

The whole world was touched…!

On October 3, the second show of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF tour in Chicago was held. And on this day's ending stage, Jimin suddenly stopped singing, fixing his eyes on a spot in the seats with a concerned face.

The place he was keeping his eyes on, was disordered, as a fan fainted for a while due to the site's overwhelming heat. Jimin caught sight of it and went close to check on the situation. Squatting down and standing up, he looked terribly worried.

He even approached the site as close as he can, and watched the fan until he confirmed that she's fine. Only after he got an 'OK' sign from the venue's staff, he seemed to feel at ease and joined the ending stage.

This moment was captured right through fans' cameras and spread all over the world via Twitter. Fans were deeply moved by Jimin's sincere love towards his fan. They raved on and on, saying, "This is so touching. I can feel his true heart in everything he does", "Seeing that he genuinely cares about an ARMY, I've come to love him even more."

Thanks to these explosive responses, Jimin made it to No.3 on Twitter's Trending in Chicago right after the concert. During the tour in North America, Jimin has garnered global popularity, going viral as 'the 7-second Hot Guy', 'the Guy in Red Suit', and for 'Jimin X Jimmy Chemistry'.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

