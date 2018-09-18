'Interstellar' Matthew McConaughey Spotted at the BTS's Concert

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey was spotted at the BTS's tour concert.

World famous hollywood star also loves BTS!

On September 17(local time), a post was uploaded with a photo from ARMY who saw Matthew McConaughey on SNS.

In the photo, Matthew McConaughey was watching BTS's tour concert at Fort Worth.

He was wearing a comfortable t-shirt with a black ball cap and sunglasses.

According to the overseas media, "He is a great father. Most parents would not see a show with kids. Second, he sat in a crowd, not a 'skybox'. Third, he was fanning himself and took photos of ARMYs, who were enthusiastically shaking light sticks in his phone.

Matthew McConaughey, who is also well known to Korean film fans, won the Oscar Best Actor Award with the film 'Dallas Bias Club' in 2014.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com