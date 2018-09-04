The Eldest JIN's Solo Track Which RM Highly Praised Right After He Heard Music

BTS leader RM lavished high praise for the member JIN's solo track.

JIN you made amazing music... I love it!

On September 2, group BTS's RM had time for communicating with fans via NAVER V LIVE.

During the V LIVE broadcasting, RM revealed details of new album process, mentioned his thoughts about BTS's recent album tracks and behind stories.

Among the various tracks, RM especially highly praised about member JIN's solo track Epiphany.

RM talked about Epiphany and said, "It is outstanding music. This track is the only intro that I didn't participate and vocal line music".

Then, he talked about a review of Epiphany and said, "Lyrics are so beautiful. I think the lyric that acknowledges me that I am not about to deny myself, is epiphany".

Also, "Because it was JIN, he could make this, and Epiphany was the only track that received applause during the concert".

RM revealed Epiphany's behind the story.

JIN's who has a passion for composing music made a melody of music, and the song he made fixed until a few days before the final confirmation.

However, one day, Bang Sihyuk PD brought a melody that fits more with the music, and later the music's atmosphere and theme completely changed.

Let's hear the BTS JIN's solo track which completed through the numerous process.

Meanwhile, BTS completed domestic promotion successfully last week.

Also from upcoming September 5, they will have 33 concerts in 16 cities starting from LA concert, Europe, Japan, etc.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com