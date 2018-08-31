Finally Revealed 'BAEKHYUN X LOCO' Collaboration Song 'YOUNG' Teaser

After a teaser video that heralds the best idol, group EXO's member BAEKHYUN and hot hip-hop musician Loco's intense collaboration has revealed, it raised fans' big expectations.

Can't wait to see their collaboration!!!!!!!!

On August 29 at 6 PM, right after BAEKHYUN and Loco's YOUNG pre-release teaser video released, it occurred explosive responses.

In the revealed video, Loco was sitting back to back with BAEKHYUN and represented his own trendy rapping. Also, BAEKHYUN directed mysterious mood and boasted his own characterful timbre.

Especially, BAEKHYUN's matchless outstanding high note which is in the latter part of the music; aroused explosive curiosity about YOUNG.



In addition, since this collaboration is two K-pop trends' encounter; when their collaboration was announced, it aroused tremendous expectations.

About this collaboration, BAEKHYUN said, "Since this is first time collaborating with rapper, I was so excited and looked forward" and also, Loco said, "I joined this collaboration because melody of music and BAEKHYUN's voice attracted me, and it was very fresh work".



STATION X 0's second runner BAEKHYUN and Loco's new song YOUNG will be revealed on August 31 at 6 PM via Melon, Genie, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Xiami and various music sites.

The music video will also be released at the same time through the YouTube SM TOWN, Station Channel, and NAVER TV SM TOWN Channel.

Already a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing these two hot musicians' collaboration and excited to hear their new song.

Meanwhile, STATION X 0 is a spin-off version of SM's digital soundtrack release channel STATION and part of SKT culture brand 0's culture project.

Through the STATION, 6 songs made from special artists' vivid collaborations will be released in order.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

