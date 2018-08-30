1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

GOT7 Confirms to Comeback on September 17, Releasing Teaser Photos of 3rd Full Album

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

GOT7 has confirmed its comeback on September 17.

Ahgase, get ready!

While GOT7 recently ended their world tour GOT7 2018 WORLD TOUR, which included concerts around 17 cities around the world, they made their fans' hearts flutter with the news that they might make a comeback during September.

And JYP Entertainment confirmed this news on August 30, as they uploaded two kinds of teaser photos of GOT7's third full album, Present: YOU.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

The group teaser photos are showing romantic visuals of GOT7's seven members, and the phrase '2018.09.17 MON 6 PM RELEASE' stands out.

Since it is GOT7's comeback in 6 months, since their release of the mini album Eyes On You, attentions are gathering on what kind of new charm they will present to fans with their full album.

In particular, the album's title, Present: YOU has the meaning that "The best 'present' for GOT7 is our fans(you)", and just like the title, it has been told that members of GOT7 have prepared the album to express their precious hearts towards their fans.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT