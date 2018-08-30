GOT7 Confirms to Comeback on September 17, Releasing Teaser Photos of 3rd Full Album

GOT7 has confirmed its comeback on September 17.

Ahgase, get ready!

While GOT7 recently ended their world tour GOT7 2018 WORLD TOUR, which included concerts around 17 cities around the world, they made their fans' hearts flutter with the news that they might make a comeback during September.

And JYP Entertainment confirmed this news on August 30, as they uploaded two kinds of teaser photos of GOT7's third full album, Present: YOU.

The group teaser photos are showing romantic visuals of GOT7's seven members, and the phrase '2018.09.17 MON 6 PM RELEASE' stands out.

Since it is GOT7's comeback in 6 months, since their release of the mini album Eyes On You, attentions are gathering on what kind of new charm they will present to fans with their full album.

In particular, the album's title, Present: YOU has the meaning that "The best 'present' for GOT7 is our fans(you)", and just like the title, it has been told that members of GOT7 have prepared the album to express their precious hearts towards their fans.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

