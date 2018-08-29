GOT7’s L.A. Performance Makes Billboard's “Top 10 Hot Tour List” to the 9th Place

GOT7’s US tour landed the 9th spot on Billboard's “Top 10 Hot Tour List”.

And they were the only Asian artist among all on the list!!

On August 17, Billboard announced 'Hot Tour List Top 10' based on Billboard's Boxscore accumulated from August 7 to 14. And among distinguished pop legends, GOT7 named themselves on the list by ranking the 9th place on the list.

As the sole Asian group to be named on the list, GOT7 gained recognition for their global popularity and influence once again by the love and support from fans in overseas countries.

According to Billboard, 9,600 fans attended the group’s performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Further, the group also recorded over 1.3 million USD in ticket sales for the show.

Regarding the group’s inclusion, Billboard remarked "It is the first time they’ve ranked on that particular list. However, GOT7 has appeared on Billboard's other lists including their social and world album charts. They ranked atop on the world album chart for 4 times and ranked the highest of second place on Social 50 chart while remaining one's spot for over 51 weeks."

While the joint tour of American rock band Journey and legendary hard rock band Def Leppard ranked atop on the list by gathering over 340,000 audiences throughout 17 performances from July 1 to 28, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and Rod Stewart also got included on the list of 'Top 10 Hot Tour'.

Beginning with the concert at Seoul sports complex from May 4 to 6, GOT7 is currently holding a four-month-long world tour 'GOT7 2018 WORLD TOUR ', visiting 17 cities in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

And particularly, their performance at New York Barclays Center caught the attention of foreign press as they were the first Kpop group to make such achievement.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com