1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

GOT7’s L.A. Performance Makes Billboard's “Top 10 Hot Tour List” to the 9th Place

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP Ent.

Photo from JYP Ent.

GOT7’s US tour landed the 9th spot on Billboard's “Top 10 Hot Tour List”.

And they were the only Asian artist among all on the list!!

On August 17, Billboard announced 'Hot Tour List Top 10' based on Billboard's Boxscore accumulated from August 7 to 14. And among distinguished pop legends, GOT7 named themselves on the list by ranking the 9th place on the list.

Photo from JYP Ent.

Photo from JYP Ent.

Photo from JYP Ent.

Photo from JYP Ent.

As the sole Asian group to be named on the list, GOT7 gained recognition for their global popularity and influence once again by the love and support from fans in overseas countries.

According to Billboard, 9,600 fans attended the group’s performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Further, the group also recorded over 1.3 million USD in ticket sales for the show.

Photo from JYP Ent.

Photo from JYP Ent.

Regarding the group’s inclusion, Billboard remarked "It is the first time they’ve ranked on that particular list. However, GOT7 has appeared on Billboard's other lists including their social and world album charts. They ranked atop on the world album chart for 4 times and ranked the highest of second place on Social 50 chart while remaining one's spot for over 51 weeks."

While the joint tour of American rock band Journey and legendary hard rock band Def Leppard ranked atop on the list by gathering over 340,000 audiences throughout 17 performances from July 1 to 28, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and Rod Stewart also got included on the list of 'Top 10 Hot Tour'.

Beginning with the concert at Seoul sports complex from May 4 to 6, GOT7 is currently holding a four-month-long world tour 'GOT7 2018 WORLD TOUR ', visiting 17 cities in Asia, Europe, North and South America. 

And particularly, their performance at New York Barclays Center caught the attention of foreign press as they were the first Kpop group to make such achievement.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT