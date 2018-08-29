1 읽는 중

Two of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF Series Got Listed on Billboard 200 for Over 14 Consecutive Weeks

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

While BTS has already listed their former albums: LOVE YOURSELF: Tear and LOVE YOURSELF: Her on Billboard chart, the group recently came back by releasing a repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

Will they become the first Korean artist to list 3 albums on Billboard 200 at the same time?

According to the latest Billboard Chart, BTS' third official album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear was listed on Billboard 200 at the 87th ranking, successfully keeping its spot for 14 consecutive weeks. More surprisingly, the official second album LOVE YOURSELF: Her was ranked at 198th place, maintaining its name on the list for 44 consecutive weeks.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

LOVE YOURSELF: Tear released on May 18 topped Billboard 200 in the week of May 30, as the first Korean artist.

The track was ranked 6th on the second week, 14th on the third week, 20th on the fourth week, 27th on the fifth week, 30th on the sixth week, 47th on the seventh week, 48th on the eighth week, 49th on the ninth week, 61th on the tenth week, 81th on the eleventh week, 77th on the twelveth week, and 84th on the thirteenth week.

And LOVE YOURSELF: Her released on September last year marked 169th ranking at Billboard 200 last week.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Now, all eyes are on the group's latest repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released on August 24 on its possibility of listing itself on the Billboard chart. Until now, no one Korean artists listed 3 consecutive albums on Billboard main chart ever.

As BTS was the sole artist to list 2 albums on the chart for such a long period, people have high hopes on their latest album to join the list.

LOVE YOURSELF: Answer's Billboard chart accumulation will begin to reflect starting the week of September 8.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS topped the Itunes Album Chart of 66 different nations immediately after releasing a repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, proving their global popularity once again.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

