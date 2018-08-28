BTS' Eldest JIN Talks about the Group's 'Contract Renewal'…

BTS on the question about the contract renewal answered in the affirmative.

Would they be able to overcome the 7-year curse??

The group on August 26 held a press conference, having the last day of BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert ahead. They've mentioned the global popularity of their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER, and expectations on the upcoming world tour.

BTS who've debuted in 2013, said they already started talking about renewing the contract.

The eldest member, Jin said "We are talking a lot these days, and are talking with our agency too. I guess we can deliver a good news in the near future."

It's already been 6 years since BTS' debut. And there's something called "7-year curse" in Korea. Majority of idol groups usually sign the exclusive contract for the longest of 7 years. When that period comes near, many teams split up as members attempt individual works or choose to leave the agency. And that's how "7-year curse" began to wander around idol groups.

For instance, there are miss A, SISTAR, and 4minute who failed to overcome the curse.

On the issue of contact renewal, people began to wonder whether the group will choose to maintain their tie with BigHit Entertainment. However, with Jin's affirmative response, it's very likely to expect the group's bright future.

BTS' LOVE YOURSELF World Tour has already begun in Seoul and will continue in North America, Europe, and Japan. The group is expected to meet fans in 16 different cities, through 33 concerts, with a scale of 790,000 seats at the concert hall.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

