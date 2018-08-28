1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Eldest JIN Talks about the Group's 'Contract Renewal'…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

BTS on the question about the contract renewal answered in the affirmative.

Would they be able to overcome the 7-year curse??

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

The group on August 26 held a press conference, having the last day of BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert ahead. They've mentioned the global popularity of their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER, and expectations on the upcoming world tour.

BTS who've debuted in 2013, said they already started talking about renewing the contract.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

The eldest member, Jin said "We are talking a lot these days, and are talking with our agency too. I guess we can deliver a good news in the near future."

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

MISS A. Photo from JYP Ent.

MISS A. Photo from JYP Ent.

It's already been 6 years since BTS' debut. And there's something called "7-year curse" in Korea. Majority of idol groups usually sign the exclusive contract for the longest of 7 years. When that period comes near, many teams split up as members attempt individual works or choose to leave the agency. And that's how "7-year curse" began to wander around idol groups.

For instance, there are miss A, SISTAR, and 4minute who failed to overcome the curse.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

On the issue of contact renewal, people began to wonder whether the group will choose to maintain their tie with BigHit Entertainment. However, with Jin's affirmative response, it's very likely to expect the group's bright future.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from BT21 Twitter

Photo from BT21 Twitter

BTS' LOVE YOURSELF World Tour has already begun in Seoul and will continue in North America, Europe, and Japan. The group is expected to meet fans in 16 different cities, through 33 concerts, with a scale of 790,000 seats at the concert hall.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT