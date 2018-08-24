Despite BLACKPINK's Strong Presence in Kpop Industry, YG's 2018 Business Profit Declined 53% Compared to 2017

One of the Korean financial investment companies on August 23 expected YG Entertainment's 2018 business profit to be KRW 11.5 billion. This was about 53% decline compared to last year's profit, and people assumed that it's due to the BigBang members' hiatus with their army enlistment.

How did this happen?

However, it's anticipated that the company would be on an upward trajectory next year. With prospected sales of KRW 322.8 billion and business profits of KRW 9.5 billion, numerical values are likely to mount up 17.7% and 157.3% respectively.

Yoon Chang Min Shinhan Investment Corporation researcher also analyzed "There's high expectation toward performances of these three groups: BLACKPINK, iKON, and WINNER. While BLACKPINK already has achieved a chart-in in Billboard, the group is expected to hold a world tour upon release of additional songs. Furthermore, WINNER and iKON's concert tour happening later this year would gather large numbers of international fans, likely leading to over 10 concerts in overseas tour next year."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

