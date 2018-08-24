1 읽는 중

One Last Grand Goal BTS' American ARMYs Have in Front of Them

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot and US Army

BTS' fandom is getting excited, leaving their idol's comeback with their repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer on August 24.

BTS and ARMY achieved almost everything, except…

Prior to BTS' comeback, their massive accomplishments during last and this year is heating up the hearts of fans. Since their debut in 2013, they made amazing improvements every year. What they have achieved this year is especially outstanding. They ranked No.1 on 'Billboard 200', entered top 10 on 'Hot 100', got invited from America's major talk shows, proving their status as the most popular boy band of this age.

Photo from US Army

As a matter of fact, at the beginning of this year, American ARMYs had set grand goals in the hope to better support their idol. And, ARMY and BTS' incredible synergy made these missions possible one by one.

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

They succeeded in ranking No.1 on 'Billboard 200' and No.10 on 'Hot 100'.

Photo from RIAA

They also achieved three 'gold' certified songs from the Recording Industry Association of America(RIAA), as Fake Love has gone gold this August, following last year's DNA and Mic Drop.

Photo form BBMAs

They made the most extraordinary comeback by debuting FAKE LOVE on Billboard Music Awards, even winning 'Top Social Artist' award for two consecutive years.

Photo from AMAs

They attended American Music Awards as a performer and rocked the stage with DNA.

Photo form Billboard Screenshot

Currently, their latest album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear is recording its 13th week chart-in on 'Billboard 200', and they're still topping Billboard's 'Social 50' chart, marking the longest record ever of 58 consecutive weeks.

Photo from Grammys

The one final goal left for them is the Grammys.

The eagerly-anticipated LOVE YOURSELF: Answer is soon to come. Will BTS' dream of Grammys come true? No one knows, but it's certain, that nothing seems impossible for BTS, as long as they have their ARMYs by their sides.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

