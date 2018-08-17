Korean Soccer Player Who Is Famous for His White Skin than Westerners

Jo Hyeon-woo who is playing as a goalkeeper in 2018 JakartaㆍPalembang Asian Games male soccer. He is not only famous for his soccer talent but also appearance.

We look forward to seeing his remarkable plays in the 2018 Asian Games!

It is because of his remarkable hairstyle, and white skin. Even though he plays under the sun he has more white skin than average players that catches attention.

Therefore, when he compared to the German and Swedish players who played together in the World Cup, people were even more surprised because Jo Hyeon-woo’s skin was even whiter than the westerner players.

So when the World Cup Korea-Sweden game was held, 'Korea goalkeeper makeup' was on the first place in the real-time search of the Chinese portal Baidu Yen. Because of Jo Hyeon-woo’s white skin, Chinese people thought that Jo Hyeon-woo got make-up. China's Xīnlàng communication reported that "Korea lost the game but kept makeup."

However, he says that there is no secret to his white skin. It is all that he puts the sunblock on. Jo Hyeon-woo said, "I was not tanned well since I was young. I did not care much about skin care. I just put on the sunblock like the other players”.

Jo Hyeon-woo said that the reason he keeps his unique hairstyle is that it is his wife’s favorite hairstyle. Also, the reason his hairstyle doesn’t get disheveled throughout the game was that he used both gas spray and water spray after applying wax.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

