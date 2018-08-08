What Was PHARRELL WILLIAMS' First Word to BTS When They First Met at 2018 BBMAs?

Among all celebrities BTS got to meet at the BBMAs, the group was most honored to meet Pharrell.

Real fanboys right here lol

BANGTANTV Youtube Channel on July 31 uploaded BTS' BBMAs behind the scenes. Ahead of meeting Pharrell, Jung Kook said "I am really honored", and Jin held his hands together.

Pharrell as well gave a warm welcome to BTS members.

V attentively listened to Pharrell, holding his hands to his chest. Members started to surround Pharrell and had a brief talk.

As if he wished another meeting with the group, Pharrell asked BTS "When are you working next time?", and RM answered, "We will be coming back in August." Pharrell said "We can make up some time" and RM correspondingly responded "We will. We will make our time."

Before making their farewell, Pharrell and BTS took a group photo and promised to meet again sometime later.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

