1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Was PHARRELL WILLIAMS' First Word to BTS When They First Met at 2018 BBMAs?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Among all celebrities BTS got to meet at the BBMAs, the group was most honored to meet Pharrell.

Real fanboys right here lol

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

BANGTANTV Youtube Channel on July 31 uploaded BTS' BBMAs behind the scenes. Ahead of meeting Pharrell, Jung Kook said "I am really honored", and Jin held his hands together.

Pharrell as well gave a warm welcome to BTS members.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

V attentively listened to Pharrell, holding his hands to his chest. Members started to surround Pharrell and had a brief talk.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

As if he wished another meeting with the group, Pharrell asked BTS "When are you working next time?", and RM answered, "We will be coming back in August." Pharrell said "We can make up some time" and RM correspondingly responded "We will. We will make our time."

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot

Before making their farewell, Pharrell and BTS took a group photo and promised to meet again sometime later.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT