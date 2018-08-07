1 읽는 중

A Honey-Dropping Intimate Relationship Between WANNA ONE and Their Guards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Idol group and their guards have a love-hate relationship with each other. Guards exist to protect the artists, but their violent actions exert bad influences to the group.

They treat members like their sons♡ awww..

And therefore, it is very rare to find artists intimate to their guards. However, fans frequently spotted Wanna One members treating their guards like their friends, and even playing tricks to each other.

Take a look at these photos and videos that visualize how intimate Wanna One and their guards are:

The legendary soap bubbles

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Sharing (toy) snack 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Playing claw machine game 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Daniel weakly gripping guard's belly, like how his doll slipped off from the machine 

Guard curious of the idol's magic show 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Guard asking which doll he received, and Woojin responds "woahhh", describing a Shiba dog 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Daniel showing off his new blonde hair to a guard 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Guard looks so pleased 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Calling his guard to show off his electromagnetic shielding sticker 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Isn't their relationship too ideal?

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

