A Honey-Dropping Intimate Relationship Between WANNA ONE and Their Guards

Idol group and their guards have a love-hate relationship with each other. Guards exist to protect the artists, but their violent actions exert bad influences to the group.
They treat members like their sons♡ awww..
And therefore, it is very rare to find artists intimate to their guards. However, fans frequently spotted Wanna One members treating their guards like their friends, and even playing tricks to each other.
Take a look at these photos and videos that visualize how intimate Wanna One and their guards are:
The legendary soap bubbles
Sharing (toy) snack
Playing claw machine game
Daniel weakly gripping guard's belly, like how his doll slipped off from the machine
Guard curious of the idol's magic show
Guard asking which doll he received, and Woojin responds "woahhh", describing a Shiba dog
Daniel showing off his new blonde hair to a guard
Guard looks so pleased
Calling his guard to show off his electromagnetic shielding sticker
Isn't their relationship too ideal?
By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com