1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's MV of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Hits 200 Million Views

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU reached 200 million views within the shortest amount of time among all K-pop groups.

BLACKPINK is the fastest K-pop group that's done this!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU exceeded 200 million views as of July 19. YG Entertainment celebrated this by uploading a congratulatory image via its official blog.

With this, BLACKPINK once again added another historic page to K-pop's history. It only took 33 days for DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV to reach 200 million views, after its release on June 15. This is a grand record that has brought forward BLACKPINK's previous record by 11 days.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

Despite the common knowledge that girl groups have weaker fan base than boy groups, BLACKPINK became the one and only K-pop group to break through 200 million views in such a short time.

DDU-DU DDU-DU's success was predictable from the beginning. From 10 million to 100 million views, it smashed all the previous shortest time records of girl groups, and from 150 million views, it started beating records of all K-pop groups.

In particular, DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV was ranked No. 2 on the list of entire music videos around the world that has recorded the most view counts in 24 hours. Foreign press also competitively spotlighted BLACKPINK's achievement.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT