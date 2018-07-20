BLACKPINK's MV of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' Hits 200 Million Views

BLACKPINK's music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU reached 200 million views within the shortest amount of time among all K-pop groups.

BLACKPINK is the fastest K-pop group that's done this!

Music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU exceeded 200 million views as of July 19. YG Entertainment celebrated this by uploading a congratulatory image via its official blog.

With this, BLACKPINK once again added another historic page to K-pop's history. It only took 33 days for DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV to reach 200 million views, after its release on June 15. This is a grand record that has brought forward BLACKPINK's previous record by 11 days.

Despite the common knowledge that girl groups have weaker fan base than boy groups, BLACKPINK became the one and only K-pop group to break through 200 million views in such a short time.

DDU-DU DDU-DU's success was predictable from the beginning. From 10 million to 100 million views, it smashed all the previous shortest time records of girl groups, and from 150 million views, it started beating records of all K-pop groups.

In particular, DDU-DU DDU-DU's MV was ranked No. 2 on the list of entire music videos around the world that has recorded the most view counts in 24 hours. Foreign press also competitively spotlighted BLACKPINK's achievement.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

