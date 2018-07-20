JIMIN Sunbae Was a "Top of the Dancing Department"…

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS Jimin is very fond of his juniors. He sent a congratulatory wreath to his old school, Busan High School of Art on the day of its dancing subscription concert.

How will his old schools remember Jimin as?

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Busan High School of Art on July 17 held the 31st dancing subscription concert where dancers of coming generation look back of the lessons they've learned and arrange a concert to display diverse pieces of dancing; Korean dance, modern dance, ballet, etc.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

To congratulate students of his old school, Jimin sent a congratulatory wreath. While Jimin was the top in his department, both instructors and students of Busan High School of Art remember Jimin as a "kind, diligent, and talented" student.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Jimin's freshman homeroom teacher Lee Hwasung said "Jimin entered a school at the top of the students in 2011. Differing from others, he attended varieties of dancing classes such as modern dance, ballet, Korean dance and he was stuck in the practice room whenever I ask him where he is."

Photo from BusanIlbo Youtube Screenshot

Photo from BusanIlbo Youtube Screenshot

Jimin never forgot his instructor even after his graduation. Lee added "Jimin came to my wedding. He prepared a performance in secret, and those who've seen his performance responded that it rather looked like a musical than the wedding. I am so blessed to have him as my student."

Jimin's love toward his old schools is already widely known. Earlier this year, he sent through his dad the signed CD and the uniform support fund to his old elementary school when the news spread that the school is closing down.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

