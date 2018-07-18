1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"I Get Why BTS Succeeded," Singer SOLBI Praises JIN's Personality

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @solbibest, SBS screenshot

Photo from Instagram @solbibest, SBS screenshot

Singer Solbi, who has appeared on SBS Law of the Jungle with BTS' Jin, praised his personality.

Jin is just so perfect!!!

Solbi appeared on MBC Every1 Video Star on July 17, and said, "If you look at BTS Jin, you'll see why they succeeded."

She explained, "When I went to the jungle with him, he actively approached people first, and tried to be friendly to everyone. He wasn't shy at all."

She also told an episode of texting him, saying, "I sent him my congratulation as soon as BTS topped Billboard, then he replied right away. Jin never forgot to reply. His personality is really so nice."

In May, Solbi showed off her acquaintance with Jin by uploading the conversation she had with him. According to the screenshot she revealed, as she sent, "Jin, I'm so proud. Congratulations," Jin answered back, "Wow, thanks noona. How are you doing?"

As Solbi tried to wrap up the conversation by saying, "You must have had a hard time coming all the way until here. I'm proud of you. Take care!", Jin carried out the talk by saying, "Take care of your health too, noona. And are you also doing well with drawing?"

Photo from Instagram @solbibest

Photo from Instagram @solbibest

Even though he replied 1~2 hours later, probably due to a busy schedule, he still asked how she has been and didn't show any hint of being tired or busy.

Singer Sleepy who was also together at the jungle also complimented Jin. He said, "I became close to Jin at the jungle, so I texted him and got a reply, both when he won an award and when he ranked No.1 on Billboard. He's very kind."

He also added, "When I took a screenshot of the conversation and uploaded it on my social media, followers increased by 5,000 in just an hour."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT