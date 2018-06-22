An American Youtuber Insulting Fan Groups of BLACKPINK and BTS

An American Youtuber going by the name of 'JUSTiN's WORLD' provoked a controversy for his racist comment toward BTS and BLACKPINK.

Calling BTS The other "Girl group"

In his recent video of reacting to BLACKPINK's So Hot (THEBLACKLABEL Remix) performance, he mistakenly mentioned BTS instead of BLACKPINK. However, as he referred to BTS as the other "girl group", it has inflamed many K-pop fans.

While this youtuber attracted viewers to his video with a title of " - 'SO HOT' (Remix) BLACK AMERICAN REACTION!! + AN APOLOGY??", he did not make an apology for earlier comments but rather blamed BLINKs who've criticized him that they must be smacked, "Who even sits and types this **? You need to be smacked. Everybody at the BLINK office, I just want to line up and single file slap the sh** out of each one of them. I'mma double hands smack you. The thing on Youtube is, it is what it is, and I say what I say. F**k you. I stand on it, never foul."

He appeared to be joking by saying "I'm just kidding. I don't give a s**t." But as expected, he wrapped up the video again by cursing all the BLINKs who denounced him "To all the BLINK fans posting comments telling me to f**k myself, die, go to hell, displaying a bunch of head-assery, f**k you. F**k all of you."

With such absurd video and his reaction, BLINKs and other fans said that this Youtuber has crossed a line and his comments are way too inappropriately insulting.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

