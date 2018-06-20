Reaction of JUNGKOOK When He Saw ARMY on the Screen?

A video featuring JUNGKOOK at 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) has gone viral among many viewers.

Jungkookie doesn't miss one!

A video recently uploaded on Twitter captured BTS' reaction of them watching Heize's performance.

ARMY fan holding BTS' light stick appeared on camera in the middle of her performance, and JUNGKOOK showed a lovely reaction.

This fan felt bashful when she saw herself on screen.

JUNGKOOK said "cute!" to V sitting beside him when he found this shy fan on the screen.

Previously in the comeback show of their latest album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR, he described ARMY as "Reason for the existence of BTS".

A widely known fan loving group BTS, this might be the reason explaining their massive fandom.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

