BT21 Beauty Products Are Now Available in Online and Offline Stores!

Photo from V LIVE (left), Photo from Instagram @jnnn2 (right)

There's another reason for you to visit the health and beauty store 'Olive Young' when you make your visit to Korea. Because! You can now meet the 'BT21' character from Line Friends are in 33 beauty products! It's been launched on June 8 and now available in both online and offline stores.

Let's become pretty with BTS!

Photo from CJ Olivenetworks

Including hand sanitizer gel, there are perfume body mists, make-up puff kits, cosmetic container kit and cleansing bands in Olive Young.

Photo by Voomvoom

They say when you make your purchase offline, individuals are limited to buy only up to 5 for each item. The cleansing band especially is sensational among customers, to an extent that it already became sold out online. Voomvoom also has visited one of the offline stores on June 16 but we weren't able to find any of TATA's cleansing band.

Associates of Olive Young said, "To target trend sensitive millennial generation, we've pushed ahead with collaborating with BT21." And like what Olive Young did, other business communities are paying much attention to whether BTS' popularity will generate positive influences to beauty markets.

Photo by Voomvoom

Click to check offline stores selling 'BT21' Characters ▶https://bit.ly/2sOaPtk
Click to check the online mall ▶https://bit.ly/2M7mxbv

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

