How Did BTS Get Over Their Slump?

BTS is enjoying the best heyday since its debut.

Recently, they are narrowing the distance between themselves and ARMYs by actively communicating with them through 2018 FESTA. However, looking at different contents released through 2018 FESTA, we can feel that BTS members are sometimes feeling afraid and lethargic.

As they are rewriting K-pop's history with numerous accomplishments, it seems like their shoulders are being pressed down hard with the burden.

For instance, on the Profile Written by BTS uploaded on June 7, BTS members described themselves as "everyone is excited but also lethargic."

Also in Things You Would Like to Say to BTS, they wrote,

RM "It's enough. We're enough, but since we're enough, we can do more. I'm certain this much is not the end of us."

Suga "Cheer up. BTS."

Jin "I have never seen someone greater than you guys in my life"

J-Hope "Guys! We worked harder than anyone else!"

Jimin "The place we wanna reach is very far away and the road we can walk stretches until so far. I don't think I'll be able to go there alone. But with you guys, I think it'll be alright."

V "Thank you for holding my hand during hard times. Thank you for staying together at good times. Thank you for keeping my side."

Jungkook "Through all those times, we've worked hard guys."

If you look closely, you can see that BTS members have shared each one of their hardships. Their agonies were also revealed on Bangtan Get-together released on June 11.

At Bangtan Get-together, RM said, "Now that we went on a trip together once and cried over this, I made up my mind to think that we opened a door to a place where others couldn't reach because we accomplished something greater than what we hoped for in the beginning."

Jimin also said, "After we went to AMAs, we went through a hard time because we earned something too big. I now think that thanks to that period of transition, we could've pulled forward the time to contemplate these issues."

Suga said, "Of course, stuff like records is important. But if we keep on thinking 'Next album should be better', there would be no end. Upon this opportunity, I organized my thoughts a lot."

It looks like BTS members had felt huge pressure and responsibility after their remarkable achievements. But as a result, they overcame all those burdens and once again created an amazing outcome which was their third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. Seeing their mature attitudes of overcoming a slump, it looks like we can have faith in BTS that they'll get over any kind of barriers that might come in the future.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com