"Our Team Isn't Ordinary" What BTS' Wanted to Tell Themselves

중앙일보

입력

Photo from AMA

There was an update on BTS' official Facebook page. On June 8, BTS disclosed a 'Self Written BTS Profile" and spoke their minds "We are happy but lethargic. We like to rest but we love our job. Our team isn't ordinary."

BTS' honest handwriting from the bottom of their hearts.

According to their profile, the current trend in BTS is an exclamation "Oh~~", harmony battle, Beef Tartare sushi, and a thigh dance.

Photo from official Facebook

Members gave individual answers on 2017's self-assessment and 2018's goal.

RM wrote "2017! We did our best and burned it all. We'll stay strong, and reach further in 2018." V wrote "ARMYs have given us good memories and love. I wish people in my surroundings never get sick and be happy."

However, JUNGKOOK did not seem too satisfied with his progress in 2017. He said "I achieved less than what I expected myself to be in 2017. I wish I could develop more in 2018 like our team did this year! Please!"

In the section of 'Things that you want to say to BTS', SUGA briefly wrote, "Cheer up BTS". JIN wrote, "I've never met wonderful friends like you guys."

JIMIN wrote "The place we wish to go, and the place we could go is located way too far. I would never reach that place, but as an entire team, maybe we could."

RM in the 'BTS Self-compliment' section wrote "We want to be remembered as a legend. Maybe we could be." J-HOPE wrote "We are very thoughtful. We all are aware of what 'team' is. JIMIN wrote, "I think we know how to appreciate people who cheer and love us."

Photo from official Facebook

BTS' self-written profile matches each members' characteristics.

RM consistently recalled his goal and encouraged himself, "It's enough. But I can do it better because I have enough."

SUGA wrote short, but it left an afterglow. Without a special modifier, he conveyed his pride in BTS by writing "We're the best".

JIN seemed really proud of his team and members "The biggest strength that I have in my life is that I am a member of BTS."

Photo from official Facebook

J-HOPE's profile was packed with bright energy like how he actually is in everyday life "Guys, we did our very best. Good job."

JIMIN was warmhearted and earnest. Like how he complimented BTS "I think they know how to appreciate people in surroundings".

V knew how to express the appreciation and to narrate things in details "Thank you for grabbing my hand whenever I'm falling down. Thank you for staying with me on happy days, and thank you for staying by my side."

JUNGKOOK is cute yet very pursued his development. He complimented himself and the members "JUNGKOOK has a nice voice. RM and SUGA are talented lyrics writer and song composer. SUKJIN (JIN) is very funny. J-HOPE is very hardworking. V is the world best."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

