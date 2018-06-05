'Try Not to Laugh Challenge' of BTS which Made the Viewers Burst into Laughter

BTS members participated in the 'try not to laugh challenge'. On June 2, Radio Disney channel disclosed the video of BTS' 'try not to laugh challenge' on its official Youtube account.

This video spreads so much happy virus!!

BTS members sat on a chair one by one and tried not to laugh. Other members' mission was to make that member laugh.

Jungkook was the first to try. He opened his eyes widely, trying to focus on his own emotion. However, he burst out into laughter as soon as other members touched his arm.

Next up was Jin. Jin also tried to stay calm, but could not help laughing when someone pressed his waist. Jimin even exploded into laughter in just one second, making other members smile.

The one who held back his laughter until the end was Suga. Suga, who sat down for the third, made an uncertain face, but succeeded not to laugh, despite all the attempts of other members trying to make him laugh. Rather, the rest of the members broke into laughter while trying to make Suga laugh.

Though the 'try not to laugh challenge' was meaningless, thanks to BTS members who are full of laughter, it was a video that brought happiness to all the ARMYs who watching.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

