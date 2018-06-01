1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK to Comeback on June 15 with a Mini Album 'SQUARE UP'

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is finally returning with its first mini album SQUARE UP on June 15, YG Entertainment announced on June 1.

This will be their 1st mini album!

The album's title, SQUARE UP carries the message to 'stand tall', as the phrase means to 'fight or face a difficult situation'.

It is an extension of BLACKPINK's SQUARE series which have been continued since its debut; from its first single SQUARE ONE to the second single SQUARE TWO.  

YG Entertainment explained, "BLACKPINK had released three albums in total until now, but all of them were single or double single. But this time, as they are releasing a mini album for the first time, fans' expectations are very high."

BLACKPINK which debuted on August 8th, 2016, made continuous hits, starting from Whistle, Boombayah to Playing with Fire, STAY and As If It's Your Last.

All five music videos they released since debut have recorded view counts over 100 million; Boombayah and As If It's Your Last reached over 300 million views, Whistle and Playing with Fire 200 million views, and STAY 100 million views.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

