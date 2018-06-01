How BTS Members Reacted When 'Erotic' Topic Came Up

How would BTS members react if an embarrassing topic is mentioned on air?

RM had to yell, "Calm down Jimin!"

When BTS members appeared on Mnet's Yaman TV in 2015, they were questioned: "Who's the top pervert among BTS?"

At this question, Jimin pointed RM and Jin, saying, "All our members are perverts, but the top is our big hyungs."

RM and Jin made anxious faces at this unexpected disclosure of Jimin. In particular, as the host further asked, "Is there a specific reason why you said they're perverts?", RM suddenly became flustered and yelled, "Calm down Jimin!"

As Jimin couldn't speak of the reason, feeling RM's pressure, J-Hope stood up. "There's a computer in RM's studio and it gets infected with virus so often," said J-Hope.

RM gave up and spilled the truth himself, "If I download them(porn), all the members watch them too." When the host reassured, "It's not something to be embarrassed about. Let's share them!", RM inevitably answered, "Alright, I'll send you some," making people burst into laughter.

Among the members who were laughing or being embarrassed, reactions of Jungkook, who was a minor at that time, made fans smile. Jungkook maintained a poker face even at the hyungs' reckless exposures.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

