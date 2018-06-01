1 읽는 중

BTS V's Confession about His Experience of Being Left Out

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

"I fought with a friend, but this friend has a lot of personal connections. What should I do if I lose my other friends?"

He told his own story to console a fan

A fan confessed her agony to V at 'BTS Live: Counseling Station with Kim Taehyung' aired last year's June via V live.

V consoled this fan who was worried about being an outcast, by telling a similar experience he went through in elementary school.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

V started by saying, "I also had a time when I could have lost my friends because of one friend. He was smart and good at sports, but I was an ordinary student compared to him. So he didn't consider me as his friend and thought of me as below him."

He continued, "At one time, he didn't tell the location of his birthday party, only to me. I waited outside for three hours with the present I bought for him, but he didn't even get my phone call. After a long time has passed, he picked up and told me the location."

"I gave him the present and left right away, saying, 'It's time to go home.' I have a memory that I cried a lot on the way back home," he reminisced.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

V wrapped up the story saying, "We were awkward for two years since that time. I found out later that he actually felt jealous of me because of the sight of me getting along well with my friends."

After telling his story, V offered a warm advice to the concerned fan. "Even if you argued with a friend if you repeatedly express your true heart, 'I don't have any mean feelings towards you', wouldn't the relationship work out well?"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

