BTS topped another chart on Billboard, 'Artist 100'!

They are topping all!

From the 4th place last week, they've stood atop of another Billboard chart.

It's been said that this record has never happened among K-pop artists, and Billboard reported it is the first time "that records primarily in a language other than English" ever since the chart has been created.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com