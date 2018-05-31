Sehun Stuns at Louis Vuitton’s Show, Chosen as the Best-Dressed Man Once Again

A fashion show has been underestimated as some kind of extravaganza in many of occasions, however, stylish guests' visits to the exclusive event have lit Louis Vuitton's Resort 2019 show which took place in Saint-Paul de Vence located at South of France.

Again! Congratulations Sehun!

In the midst of A-list guests, K-pop group EXO's Sehun touched down the venue with his favorite monogram covered pieces. He showed off a full Vuitton regalia with a checkerboard print shirt for the latest menswear collection and a newly launched coveted World Cup Keepall duffle bag collaborated with FIFA.

For the pre-show, Sehun first introduced his blue button-down shirt and black trouser then changed into a fuzzy mohair sweater for the main event. The outfits well articulated the sensibility of Nicolas Ghesquère’s futuristic Fall 2018 womenswear collection. While attending the event, he was taken a photo with Emma Stone, Lea Seydoux, and Jennifer Connelly.

Continuing on from the last year, he was voted again as the “Best Dressed Man” at the Louis Vuitton 2019 show.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

